Phase one underway for Erie Bank Sports Park renovation
T The $9.1 million renovation includes removing and replacing the turf fields with two ice-hockey rinks, among other areas.
The Erie Bank Sports Park began phase one of their renovation project today.
The $9.1 million renovation includes removing and replacing the turf fields with two ice-hockey rinks.
Those fields will be relocated.
In addition to the field house, work will be done on the baseball diamonds, as well as the parking lot.
The project is slated to be complete in August.