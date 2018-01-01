A gas leak caused a Millcreek motel to be evacuated Thursday morning.

Crews from National Fuel were on the scene at the Lake Erie Lodge in the 1000 block of Peninsula Drive.



A crew from the West Lake Fire Department first reported the leak around 9:30 am.

They found gas was escaping from a well that had not been used for some time.

Crews remained on scene for several hours to stop the leak. And while the gas has stopped, the focus shifted to plugging up the well.

"That’ll probably remain open for the next couple of days until that well is completely sealed." Emergency Management Coordinator for Millcreek Township, Matt Exley said.