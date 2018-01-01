The City of Erie wants to hear from you during a series of Community Conversations next month.?

The idea is to educate the public on Erie Refocused, the city's comprehensive plan.? The sessions will spell out what the plan means.?

They also give residents an opportunity to provide vital feedback.

"Erie Refocused gave us a platform or roadmap of where to start, but we really need to go out to the residents and hear from them on getting some more finer details of specific programs or projects that they would like to see happen in their neighborhoods," said Kathy Wyrosdick, planning director for the City of Erie.

The first is Tuesday, April 3 at 7 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Center, 312 Chestnut Street. The second is Thursday, April 5 at 6 p.m. at the Sisters of Saint Joseph East, 436 East 26 Street.

It will also host joint meetings with Erie's Public Schools: