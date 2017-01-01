A woman charged with setting up a robbery that led to a shooting will spend up to a year in prison.

Alyssa Stafford, 18, was sentenced Thursday to serve 2 to 12 months in prison for conspiracy to commit robbery and reckless endangerment.

The shooting happened in August 2017 inside of a home on East 11th Street.

Stafford led a 43-year-old Millcreek man into a bedroom, where he was approached by three men with guns, police said.

The man was shot once in the stomach after he refused to give up his money and car keys, according to investigators.