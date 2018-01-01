Erie area veterans are closely following President Trump's decision Wednesday to replace the embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin.

The President is nominating White House physician and Navy Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson as the next V.A. secretary.

Shulkin has been under fire for misusing government resources during a 10-day overseas junket.

A few veterans told Erie News Now Thursday they are not surprised by the move and are glad the White House has a replacement in mind.

"I am glad that he is doing that right now," said Ken Kensill, Vietnam veteran. "He's not letting it go, getting rid of the first guy and waiting for a long time to bring someone else aboard."

"He committed the mortal sin," said Fred Cunningham, Vietnam veteran. "You don't take and spend the government's money in the position he is in. That put him in the position where he had to go."