Law Enforcement Asking for Help to Find Two Wanted Fugitives
Erie News Now partners with law enforcement each week to help landed wanted suspects behind bars.
They are looking for Tyvarh Nicholson, 26. He is wanted by the Erie County Sheriff's Office for a probation violation warrant on the original charge of possession to deliver drugs.
They are also looking for Adam Robinson, 22. He is wanted on a probation violation warrant on the original charge of statutory sexual assault.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the Erie County Sheriff's Warrant Division at 814-451-7436.