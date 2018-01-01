An infant suffered serious injuries in Chautauqua County after investigators said he was assaulted by his custodial parent.

Firefighters were called to a home at 40 East Ave. in Sinclairville around 11 a.m. Thursday for an 18-month-old child with an unknown medical issue.

The infant was taken to WCA Hospital then flown to Buffalo Children's Hospital for further treatment.

The Sheriff's Office said it started an investigation after learning about the extent of the child's injuries and arrested Richard L. Pryll-Simpson, 34, who lives at the address.