New Blossoms New Life is helping those affected by a Cleveland’s fertility clinic’s failure to properly store thousands of eggs and embryos.

University Hospitals in Cleveland sent a letter to patients and said the remote alarm system on its storage tank housing 4,000 eggs was turned off. Because of that there was no way to know the temperature inside the tank was wrong.

In that same letter, hospital officials say there were issues with that tank for week and the hospital was waiting for a replacement.

Erie News Now caught up with New Blossoms New Life Foundation founder Renea Kovski who said more than two dozen people from her foundation were affected. She said they are devastated.

"You had all these plans and all these dreams of what might be and what they might be someday and with those embryos gone you don't have that anymore,” Kovski said. “So it is like a loss of a child even though it hadn't been born yet. Some of these people considered them their children even though they were in a freezer."

Kovski said her foundation has set up a support group to help individuals.