One-of-a-Kind Works of Art at the Erie Zoo
The furry artist at the Erie Zoo are showing off their masterpieces again this weekend.
The furry artist at the Erie Zoo are showing off their masterpieces again. It's the Erie Zoo's Animal Art Show and Sale.
The show features pieces of art created by a variety of zoo creatures.
The animals use their paws or claws to paint, making unique works of art.
"All the animals paint year round, and it's just a fun activity for them. You can see everything from different price points. From big, matted photos to travel mugs, magnets and key chains, so there's really something for everybody," says Communication Director Emily Walsh.
"All the funds come directly right back into this program so we can keep doing it year after year. If you see a piece you have to buy it, because everything is one-of-a-kind. So don't pass it up."
Admission to the art show is free, if you enter through the tiger striped education entrance.
You can purchase the artwork Friday, March 30th and Saturday, March 31st from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.