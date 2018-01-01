Local high school students are still seeking stricter gun laws right here in our own community.

Morgan Williams and Erin Fleming are just two of many students rallying together for gun control. The McDowell and Collegiate Academy students, have taken the lead of organizing a local protest outside Congressman Mike Kelly’s office.

The protest which was originally scheduled for Friday, has been moved to Monday, after learning that Kelly’s office will be closed for Good Friday.

Erie News Now spoke with organizer, Morgan Williams, she tells me they are not ready to give up their fight just yet. Williams says she expects there to be rotating shifts of students outside Kelly’s office all day long.