Erie Police plan to charge the driver who investigators said caused a three-car crash that tied up traffic on Peach Street and sent two people to the hospital.

The crash happened on Peach Street between Craig and Marsh Streets around 1:27 p.m.

Witnesses said a green Trans Am going upwards of 80 miles per hour was heading north when it rear-ended a red Hyundai Sonata car turning onto Peach Street.

The impact of the crash sent the Hyundai across the road and into a southbound truck.

A woman and infant in the Hyundai were taken to the hospital.