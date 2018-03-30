News
Witnesses: Driver Going Upwards of 80 mph Before Three-Car Crash in Erie
The crash happened on Peach Street between Craig and Marsh Streets around 1:27 p.m.
Erie Police plan to charge the driver who investigators said caused a three-car crash that tied up traffic on Peach Street and sent two people to the hospital.
Witnesses said a green Trans Am going upwards of 80 miles per hour was heading north when it rear-ended a red Hyundai Sonata car turning onto Peach Street.
The impact of the crash sent the Hyundai across the road and into a southbound truck.
A woman and infant in the Hyundai were taken to the hospital.
Police at the scene told Erie News Now the driver of the Trans-Am was uninsured.