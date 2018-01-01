Conneaut, Ohio is now bracing for very heavy traffic next week because of an Interstate 90 detour.

Both eastbound and westbound traffic from the suggested detour passes right through the city.

PennDOT says contractors will begin tearing down the Pond Road bridge late Monday night.

Inspectors this week found a problem with a structural beam.

The demolition is expected to take until sometime Thursday.

So traffic between Route 6N in Pennsylvania and Route 7 in Conneaut will be detoured onto Route 20.

More than 20,000 cars and trucks use that part of the interstate daily.

So Conneaut is likely to face significant traffic tie ups.

Driver Lee Alexander said, It is going to be bumper to bumper. It is going to be bad."

Driver Barry Sharp said, "That is a lot of traffic coming off 90 that will be going through Conneaut. It is going to be crazy."