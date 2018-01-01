It's been a popular question in Northwestern Pennsylvania for many months. Will the Popeyes Restaurant in Millcreek ever open for business?

The building has been constructed, and furnished, on West 12th street since last fall, but no customers have been served. A manager was inside the Popeyes building today and declined to be interviewed on-camera. He did say off-camera that the restaurant will open, but an exact date cannot be set.He said plans for the opening have "hit some bumps in the road."The manager would not elaborate on those bumps.



Millcreek Supervisor John Groh says some people are blaming the township. Groh wants to set the record straight.

"We have had some inquiries here over the last month, month and a half, as to why it's not opened. Somehow rumors get started that the township is at fault, that we're possibly jerking the developer. No. That is not the case," he said.