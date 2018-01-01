A troubled retailer will officially close its doors Saturday.

Erie News Now has learned the Babies "R" Us on Peach Street will shut its doors for good at 9:30 p.m.

The Erie Babies "R" Us is one of the original 182 stores Toys "R" Us decided to close as part of its bankruptcy reorganization plans.

Recent court documents show after a terrible holiday season, the company has decided to shut down or sell all of its 735 stores in the United States.