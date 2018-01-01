News
Erie Babies "R" Us to Close for Good Saturday
The Erie Babies "R" Us is one of the original 182 stores Toys "R" Us decided to close.
A troubled retailer will officially close its doors Saturday.
Erie News Now has learned the Babies "R" Us on Peach Street will shut its doors for good at 9:30 p.m.
Recent court documents show after a terrible holiday season, the company has decided to shut down or sell all of its 735 stores in the United States.
An estimated 31,000 employees in the U.S. will be laid off.