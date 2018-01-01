A big reminder that summer is on the way is right at the entrance to Presque Isle.

Employees at Sara's were getting the restaurant ready Friday to reopen April 1.

Everything is being done inside and out to prepare for the big day Sunday.

This will be Sara's 38th year in business.

The owner said he hears from people throughout the winter, who tell him they always look forward to opening day.

"People are very generous," said Sean Candela, owner. "They always say they have a good time, and that's what we're trying to accomplish. We want people and their families to enjoy the summer. We have a short summer season, and our job is to try to make it just a little bit better for everybody."