Dozens of people spent their Good Friday focusing on those who are suffering in Erie and around the world.

They participated in the annual Pilgrimage for Peace.

The pilgrimage began at Saint Peter Cathedral, where Erie Catholic Bishop Lawrence Persico led the group in prayer.

The participants then walked in silence to seven other locations in the city, where they stopped and reflected on Jesus's teaching and how it relates to different issues affecting the community and the world.

Special attention was devoted to several issues that have been dominant over the past year.

"We're focusing especially on the violence and oppression," said Sr. Anne Wambach, prioress for Benedictine Sisters of Erie. "The gun violence in our city and in our world. Human trafficking and those affected by that. Immigrants and refugees."