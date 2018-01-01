ERIE, Pa. - We've all heard the phrase "once in a blue moon." Well how about twice?

It turns out the moon Friday night into Saturday morning is historical.

"This will be the second full moon in three months, which is a very rare occurrence because a blue moon occurs about every 2.66 years," said Reed McDonough, First Warning Weather meteorologist.

McDonough and the team are tracking the phenomenon -- what's called a blue paschal moon because it coincides with the Easter holiday -- something that hasn't happened since 1999. Our cameras caught the early stages of it Friday evening, despite some clouds in the sky. The moon was not really blue, but more of a gray. So why is it called a blue moon?

"The term 'blue moon' is little bit misleading," McDonough said. "It has nothing to do with the color of the moon. Certain atmospheric conditions could make the moon appear blue depending on the stuff that could be in the ozone or the particles."

And about that phrase "once in a blue moon," just where does it come from? For that, we have to go back to medieval England, where some historians found ye olde saying first published in the 16th century.

Back in our area -- and more modern times -- it's worth checking out the blue moon for yourself. It won't happen again until 2020.

"The moon actually won't be full until 8:37a.m. Saturday morning, and then that will last through sunrise when the moon will start to fade," McDonough said.