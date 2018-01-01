During a busy time for chocolate shopping, a chocolatier at Romolo Chocolate Shop took a break to reflect on the business, and what's kept it going for all these years

Shoppers, young and old made the trip out to the store on W.8th Friday.

Checking out Easter staples like the classic, chocolate bunny to Romolo's famous, sponge candy.

And while quick service with a smile can be just as sweet as biting Into your favorite expertly-made, milk, dark, and or white chocolate favorites.

The sweetest thing inside just may be the tradition.

As generations of chocolate lovers have made the store their spot for the sweet treats, and have passed it down since the family-owned business first started In Erie In 1926.

"It’s nice to see the generations of people bring their children in.” said Chocolatier, Roman Stefanelli “They grow up, have other children, it's a generational business for us. So, there's a lot of families that have been coming to our store for a long time, so it's just a nice time of the year, that we actually get to see all the types of people that come in, and the different generations, and the friends and family."

Stefanelli, who is a part of the founding family, has been a chocolatier for the last 25 years.