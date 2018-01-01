After winning their first-ever division championship in franchise history, the Erie BayHawks added another team first, winning a playoff game, as they defeated the Lakeland Magic 96-90 in the first round of the NBA G-League playoffs.

"We've kind of all been in this together when we were 7-13 and 0-4," said BayHawks forward Josh Magette. "It kind of feels good for all of us to be back and doing this all together like we started. We'll see how it goes the rest of the way, but it was a good win today."

Erie used a 22-0 run in the second quarter to build a 45-22 lead.

"We want to give credit to our players," said BayHawks head coach Josh Longstaff. "They weren't perfect, but there were times they looked pretty darn good."

Despite holding Lakeland off the scoresheet for over six minutes in the first half and leading by as many as 23 points, the BayHawks found themselves tied at 83 with 3:53 to play.

"They're a good team," said Magette. "We knew they were going to make a run. We didn't know it was going to be that big of a run. We knew they weren't going away with so much on the line."

Lakeland guard Troy Caupain was the key contributor in the comeback as he had a team-high 26 for the Magic, while Byron Mullens added 20 points.

However after the game moved even, Erie went on an 8-0 run to open back up a lead and eventually clinch a playoff win.

"I think we just made timely plays at both ends of the floor," said BayHawks forward Andrew White III. "I can think of a lot of times that we got rebounds when they were much needed, a lot of guys hit tough shots and free throws... I think all around, everybody just did their part."

John Gillon led the team in scoring with 20 points. Raphiael Putney led the way for most of the game though, finishing with 19 points before fouling out midway through the fourth quarter.

Josh Magette chipped in 18 points and 6 assists in his first game back in Erie since being transferred back down from the Atlanta Hawks.

Ten different players saw time in the first round matchup and Longstaff was pleased with the ability to have options off the bench.

"Yeah its a good problem to have," said Longstaff. "I hope I managed it okay... I'm going to go back and take a look and I'm prepared for whatever we have 12 guys or 8 guys on Tuesday. That's my job to be ready and put them in the position to be successful."

With the win, the BayHawks now advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals where they will play the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, a team they went 2-1 against this season, including a win just a week ago. Despite success in the past, the BayHawks know nothing will be easy with so few teams remaining.

"Not many people have a chance to play for a championship but we're one of the teams left," said Magette. "We're going to take full advantage of it and we don't take it for granite. We're just going to try and take it a game at a time and try to get another win Tuesday."