The former owner of an Erie restaurant is set to enter a plea for trafficking cocaine.

Marco Melchor, 37, will appear in federal court Monday for a change of plea hearing.

He pleaded not guilty in February 2015 to drug and money laundering charges.

Investigators said Melchor and 18 others imported $4.8 million dollars worth of cocaine to Erie from Mexico and Texas using hidden compartments in vehicles.

He reportedly stored and distributed the drug from his restaurant El Torro Loco, which is now closed.