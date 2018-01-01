Dierks Bentely is coming to Erie this summer.

The award-winning entertainer is bringing his 2018 Mountain High Tour to Erie Insurance Arena June 29.

The show starts at 7 p.m. and will feature special guests including Brothers Osborne and LANCO.

Bentley has taken some time off the road lately but said he is ready to head back out on the road, according to a news release.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 6 at 10 a.m. Learn more here.