With Passover and Easter, it has been a busy week at Urbaniak Brothers Meats on Erie's east side.

Hundreds of customers came into the store to pick up their special orders Saturday for holiday meals or to do some last-minute shopping.

Co-owner Gerry Urbaniak said he expected the number of customers for the week to reach 4,000.

It has been selling a lot of lamb and ham, but that's not all people are buying.

"We came and picked up turkey breast," said Laura DiBacco of Erie. "We absolutely love their meat. The food here is wonderful. It's all so fresh, so it's wonderful."