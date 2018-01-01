News
Children Hunt for Easter Eggs at Erie Zoo
The sun was shining on the annual Easter Egg Hunt at the Erie Zoo Saturday.
It is a big draw for children of all ages. On top of being able to enjoy an early spring visit with their favorite zoo animals, they got to hunt for Easter eggs in special areas set up for kids their own age.
ll the eggs that they find lead to special treats and prizes thanks to some special sponsors.
The busy Easter bunny even hopped on over to the Erie Zoo to spend time with his other furry friends and the children.