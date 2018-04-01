Fortis Institute hosted a special event in the Millcreek Mall Saturday.

It's called OWIEE, which stands for occupation, wellness, information and educational experience.

The goal was to provide people with more information about the school and the career training opportunities that are awaiting.

Students range in age from 17 to 82.

Fortis said it specializes in dental hygiene, nursing and trades programs.

"We're reaching out to the community," said Brian Parker, president of Fortis Institute. "There's a lot of people who don't know how you become a nurse for example or what do you do, so we're providing information and just being out there and being exposed to the public."