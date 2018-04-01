Waldameer is a summertime staple in Erie, and a source of summertime jobs, too.

As the amusement park prepares for the season, it held a job fair at Rainbow Gardens Saturday to fill hundreds of open positions.

The amusement park is hiring for jobs from ride operators to lifeguards.

Hundreds of eager applicants came out. Some were hired right on the spot.

Organizers said they typically hire 80 percent of the summer employees at the job fair, but will continue to hire as the season approaches.

For many applying, this will be their first job. Organizers said they are good jobs to have over the summer.

"Waldameer is a great place to work," said Brian Gorman, Vice President of Operations for Waldameer Park. "It's obviously a fan atmosphere. You get to meet a lot of people, and most of the kids that work here make best friends with their coworkers, so it's a really great job for a young person."