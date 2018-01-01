The demolition contractor for the McBride Viaduct is starting preliminary work on the bridge.

Signs went up at ether end of the bridge that say no pedestrians are allowed to use it.

In the last week, Swank Construction of New Kensington started relocating utilities, including power and gas lines, near the bridge at 12th and East Avenue.

Although it has been closed to vehicle traffic since 2010, pedestrians have still used it as a walkway between East Avenue and Buffalo Road.

A vocal group opposed to the demolition has lobbied to keep it without success.