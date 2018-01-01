More than 100 people kicked off Parkinson's Awareness Month by participating in Saturday morning's 7th annual Run for Parkinson's.

The yearly event helps raise awareness and money for Parkinson's disease, a neurological disorder that affects a small area of cells in the brain.

The race at Presque Isle State Park featured a 5K and a one-mile walk of empowerment.

Proceeds from the race benefit Parkinson's Partners of Northwest Pennsylvania.

Organizers said the Run for Parkinson's is about encouraging people to get out and get moving.

"For folks with Parkinson's, exercise can be just as important, if not more important than the medication that they take," said Lynne Gotham, executive director of Parkinson Partners of Northwestern Pennsylvania. "It's sort of a move it or lose is proposition. The more that they move, the better they're able to move the next day."

"Exercise benefits Parkinson's symptoms, so it's very crucial to get out there and and keep moving," said Angela Badaracco, found of Run for Parkinson's.