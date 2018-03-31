Among other churches in Erie, the Blessed Sacrament Parish hosted their 18th-annual Easter Vigil Bonfire Saturday night.

Deacon, Kevin Kunik carried the Easter candle. Parishioners, and members of Boy Scout Troop, 104 were on-hand for the special outdoor ceremony.



The priest blessed the scout-made bonfire, before lighting the Easter candle.

Parishioners then processed back into the church for an Easter vigil mass.



And while the flame flickered briefly, thanks to the windy weather...They lit the flame back on, sang songs, and of course, worshiped the new light.



Scoutmaster Richard Smith says, it was an honor for the troop to assist in the Easter vigil.

"Our scouts are very well-trained, and they're ranking up real well.” Smith said “And, they like helping out the community, and that's what we're all about."