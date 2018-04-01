The greater Erie film office is celebrating growth in the local film and new media scene. They hosted a dinner party to honor 40 local filmmakers.



The industry is growing, and tonight's dinner was a way to celebrate that growth, and the filmmakers who are making it possible.

Early on, filmmakers and other guests were sharing stories, and drinks before they went in for the dinner.



There were also some staged-up booths for attendees to get in front of the camera for a change, in some different cinematic settings, like a romantic, and slow-motion setup.



The event is in its inaugural year and served to bring the filmmakers together as a way to celebrate their individual works, and their contributions to growing the Erie film scene.



Local filmmakers, Britty Lea, and Brittany Hills are just two of the 40 that were honored tonight.





They say, the Erie film industry is a perfect environment for film making and will continue to grow.

"It’s so great to see, it's growing in the local, it's growing in the diversity, it's growing in the niche.” Lea said “And it's just getting bigger and bigger."

"It just feels like everything is so nurtured, it's starting to be such a nurtured community for filmmakers and actors, it’s really amazing to be a part of it.” Hills said “And even at the entry-level that it is now. And it's growing so quickly, it's really exciting."