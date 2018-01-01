A driver is in police custody after an accident on an East Erie street led to three damaged vehicles and snapped a large utility pole, causing a problem for Penelec.

The accident happened at 1027 East 24th Street, just after 4:30 p.m.

Erie police report that the 31-year-old driver was speeding when he hit two cars and then slammed into the electric utility pole. The impact split the power pole nearly in half. The hitting vehicle is a gray GMC Envoy.

Witnesses at the scene told police they saw the driver switch seats with his female passenger, putting her in the driver's seat, before investigators arrived.

According to police the driver has a suspended license from a prior DUI. He was combative in the street. He was taken into custody and will be facing charges. Police have not released the driver's name.