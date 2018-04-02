April 1 is Easter, but it is also opening day for an Erie favorite near Presque Isle.

Sara's opened for its 38th year of business.

The restaurant sells its famous hot dogs, onion rings and milkshakes. New this year is a strawberry cheesecake milkshake.

The place was packed with loyal customers.

One family drove two hours from Warren, Ohio to make it for the big day.

"We've come up here this morning specifically to have food here," said . "Can't beat the music, can't beat the atmosphere, and the food's good. They have orange vanilla twist cones - the best."