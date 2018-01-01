News
Edinboro University's Interim President to Make Remarks Monday
Edinboro University's Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Michael Hannan is stepping in as Edinboro University's Interim President after the departure of Dr. Fred Walker.
Walker had been on the job less than two years when he resigned after recent controversial remarks in the Chronical of Higher Education.
Hannan will make his first formal remarks Monday morning after being tapped to stabilize the university in the wake of the shakeup.
