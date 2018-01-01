The Erie man charged with assaulting a one-year-old boy is heading to trial.

Aaron Nixson, 21, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Monday morning on charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person.

The district judge agreed to lower Nixson's bond to $100,000 per his attorney's request. He has been behind bars on $500,000 bond since his arraignment March 3.

Police said Nixson caused the injuries to the boy while he was watching him and another 5-year-old child at a Wallace Street residence.

The assault happened while the boy's mother, who is Nixson's girlfriend, left to give a friend a ride home late on the night of Feb. 27.

Nixson told his girlfriend the boy fell out of bed, but she found him on the floor with his face covered in bruises.