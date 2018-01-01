The Erie caregiver who pleaded guilty to strangling a patient will spend up to two years behind bars.

Qunisha Manus, 27, was sentenced to 11.5 months to two years minus a day in the Erie County Prison. She will also serve seven years probation once released and must also complete 50 hours of community service.

Manus was charged with aggravated assault and witness intimidation in August. The other charges were dropped in a plea agreement in February.

She was working for Voices for Independence at the time and suppose to be caring for a woman with cerebral palsy at a client's home along West 5th Street in Erie.

The victim is non-verbal, but she used communication tools to tell police what Manus did to her.

Investigators said Manus slapped the woman and put her on the floor, telling the victim to pray for her.