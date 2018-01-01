Conneaut, Ohio is bracing for very heavy traffic over the next few days.

Congestion is likely to start just before 11 o'clock tonight when an Interstate 90 detour begins.

An emergency bridge demolition will force all traffic, eastbound and westbound. to detour onto Route 20 right through Conneaut.

An estimated 20,000 cars and trucks use that portion of the interstate daily.

Conneaut Police will have officers directing traffic at key intersections 24 hours per day.

And detour signs will be placed along the route.

Police overtime could run up to $10,000.

Conneaut Police Chief Michael Colby said, "It is going to be a nightmare. We will handle it. But it is not going to be fun for the people who live here."

The detour will also impact the school district.

Administrators say they expect busing delays, urging parents and students to be patient.

Conneaut Area City Schools Superintendent Lori Riley said, "We're going to run our routes as normal. We want parents to understand buses may be running late, depending on traffic."