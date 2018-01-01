Edinboro University is moving forward with an acting president at the helm.

The school's provost, Dr. Michael Hannan, has taken over for Dr. H. Fred Walker, who resigned last week after making controversial statements to a national publication. During remarks to the Edinboro community this morning, Hannan made it clear that he will continue the work his predecessor started. That work focused on the recruitment and retention of students, with courses designed to meet the needs of today's job market.



It is the duty of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE) to decide whether to keep Hannan as president or to name someone else. A nationwide search will be conducted.

"We're going to be thoughtful. Dr. Hannan is an excellent leader, so we are not rushed. We will take our time and we'll do it right," said PASSHE Interim Chancellor Karen Whitney.

The last three presidents did not stay at Edinboro for long. Walker's tenure lasted less than 2 years.