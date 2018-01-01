News

Businesses, Organizations Help Kick-off 2018 Erie Walks Competition

The 11th year for the Erie Walks contest is underway. It's an eight-week friendly competition with 15 organizations and businesses represented. It's sponsored by the Erie County Department of Health. The teams keep track of the average number of days they walk, and the group with the highest average, wins. It's in an effort to get people exercising then recommended 30 minutes a day. The initiative is held during National Public Health Week.