Two of FirstEnergy's subsidiaries have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy over the weekend.

Their parent company, FirstEnergy, did not declare bankruptcy, but the two energy producing entities have.

They include FirstEnergy Solutions, which operates coal-firing plants, and FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company.

FirstEnergy, which serves six million people in the region, wants to get out of the energy-generating business and concentrate on the transmission and distribution business.

Debt is adding up from its coal and nuclear plants, which cannot compete with natural gas.