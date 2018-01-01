A three year old is injured after falling out of a second story window in Jamestown, NY . Police got to the scene Monday afternoon after being called there to 214 West 8th street shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Police apparently arrived before paramedics, and found the child "conscious and alert." The toddler was transported to UPMC Chautauqua WCA Hospital. We talked to a neighbor, Janet Farren, who claims there were several children living inside the home. It's not known if any adults were in the home at the time. The condition of the toddler is unknown, and so are any possible charges.