Opening Date Set for National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York
It will feature more than 50 interactive exhibits.
The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York is set to open August 1-5.
It will coincide with the organization's annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival, which runs at the same time.
The new 37,000-square-foot, $50 million facility will commemorate comedy from its origins to the present.
The National Comedy Center will also feature more than 50 interactive exhibits.
More than $9 million in funding for the project has been provided by the state.
It's expected to attract more than 100,000 annual visitors and have an economic impact of $23 million on the region each year.
U.S. Sen. Charles Schumer Friday proposed a resolution that would make the National Comedy Center the official comedy center of the United States.