The National Comedy Center in Jamestown, New York is set to open August 1-5.

It will coincide with the organization's annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival, which runs at the same time.

The new 37,000-square-foot, $50 million facility will commemorate comedy from its origins to the present.

The National Comedy Center will also feature more than 50 interactive exhibits.

More than $9 million in funding for the project has been provided by the state.

It's expected to attract more than 100,000 annual visitors and have an economic impact of $23 million on the region each year.