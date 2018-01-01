The former owner of an Erie restaurant pleaded guilty in two cases to violating federal drug laws for trafficking cocaine.

Marco Melchor, 37, entered the plea in federal court Monday afternoon.

Investigators said Melchor and 18 others imported $4.8 million worth of cocaine to Erie from Mexico and Texas using hidden compartments in vehicles.

He reportedly stored and distributed the drug from his restaurant El Torro Loco, which is now closed.

Melchor will be sentenced July 16. He faces up to life in prison, a fine of $4 million or both for each count.