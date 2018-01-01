News
Erie's Polish Falcon's Club Celebrates Dyngas Day for 22nd Year
Each Easter Monday Dyngas Day is celebrated. It's a time when Polish traditions are honored. In Erie, music, dancing and traditional food is showcased at the Polish Falcons Club on East Third Street.
In Erie, music, dancing and traditional food is showcased at the Polish Falcons Club on East Third Street. Mickey Szczesny of the Polish Falcons Club, says, "Dyngus Day goes back hundreds of years in Poland. It goes back to the Polish and Polish Americans. It was a celebration after the restrictions of lent and a joyous Easter."
Other cities with a large Polish-American population, like Buffalo, and Cleveland, also hold celebrations.