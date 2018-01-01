Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Interstate 90 have closed near the Pennsylvania-Ohio state line as of 10 p.m. Monday, April 2.

The closure is required for emergency demolition of the Pond Road Bridge, which crosses over the interstate in Springfield Township, Erie County.

The closure will be in place from Exit 3 (Route 6N) in Springfield Township to Exit 241 (Route 7) in Ohio.

A detour will be in place using Route 6N, Route 20 and Route 7. It requires drivers to travel through downtown Conneaut, Ohio.

The closure is expected to remain in place through Thursday, April 5.

The Pond Road Bridge in Springfield Township was closed March 26 after an inspection. It revealed severe damage to a fascia beam over the eastbound lanes of I-90.

The bridge, which has steel I-beams, was built in 1959. Several vehicles that were too tall have slammed into the bridge over the years, causing the damage. One incident required major repairs in 2014. The bridge is structurally deficient and used by an average of 40 vehicles per day.