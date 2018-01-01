News
Burger King Campaigns to Help March of Dimes
Ten Burger King restaurants in and around Erie will participate through this Sunday.
ERIE, Pa. - The March of Dimes kicks-off a week long round-up campaign at local Burger King restaurants.
Burger King and the March of Dimes will partner this week to raise money by allowing customers to round up their orders to the next dollar.
Proceeds benefit the March for Babies.
The March for Babies event will be held on Sunday, April 29th.
The Palm family of Erie will be this years ambassador family.
The March for Babies event is the largest annual fundraiser for the March of Dimes.