Public Input Wanted for Downtown Gateway Project
There are two more public sessions Tuesday. They will be held at 8:30 a.m. at Erie Insurance Construction Trailer on E 7th St., and 10 a.m. at Gannon's Nash Library.
ERIE, Pa. - A meeting was held to get the public's input on the Downtown Gateway's project.
The purpose of the meeting is to get input from downtown stakeholders as to what function and amenities the gateways should have, as well as the aesthetic look and feel.
The feedback will be used to develop concept designs for consideration.
