The City of Erie is getting closer to hiring its first digital media coordinator.

75 people applied for the position, but the Schember administration has narrowed down the list to five finalists.

Three people were interviewed Monday, and two will be interviewed Friday.

The digital media coordinator will handle all social media for the city, including managing the website, responding to all posts and sending out messages.

It's unknown if someone will be hired this week or if the city will hold another round of interviews.

Mayor Joe Schember is excited to fill the job.

"This is the 21st Century, and especially for younger generations, millennials, and people who are younger, it's an important way to communicate, which the city has never really done," said Schember. "We've never had the position before, so we're excited about getting this going and looking forward to our interviews this week."