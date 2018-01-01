News
Erie Walks Competition Kicks Off 11th Year
It's an effort to get people to exercising.
About 75 people kicked off the 11th year of the Erie Walks competition Monday.
15 organizations and businesses are participating in the 8-week competition, sponsored by the Erie County Department of Health.
The teams keep track of the average number of days they walk. The group with the highest average wins.
It's an effort to get people to exercising the recommended 30 minutes per day.
"In Erie County, we have a very high obesity rate, and the numbers just aren't moving," said Mary Johnson, public health educator for the Erie County Department of Health. "This is a way to encourage people to get outside or walking treadmills or steppers - anything that will set them moving."