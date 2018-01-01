Three local women are getting a helping hand to boost their businesses.

That help is coming from ATHENA Erie.

Each year, the organization picks a handful of female business owners to mentor. It's called the ATHENA PowerLink program.

The program links the women to a highly-skilled professional panel for one year.

During that time, the panel will works with each women to meet her individual needs.

The women receiving help this year are Jessica Harrington of Signature Landscapes, Christine Henderson of Mathematical Expressions and Margaret Hauser of Grape Arbor Bed and Breakfast.