Charges are pending in the death of a dog found hanging from a tree in a wooded area in Jamestown, New York, police announced Wednesday afternoon.

The dog was found on Hallock Street near Palmer Street by a passer-by around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

The brown and white pitbull dog was hung on a red leash and blue nylon rope, police said. Its gender could not be determined due to decomposition.

Police said the act appears to have been intentional, and the dog has been hanging there for some time.

More information on the suspect will be released Thursday once the person is officially charged and arraigned.