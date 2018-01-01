Police: Dead Dog Found Hanging from Tree in Jamestown
The dog was found on Hallock Street near Palmer Street by a passer-by around 7:45 p.m. Monday.
Police are investigating the death of a dog found hanging from a tree in a wooded area in Jamestown, New York.
The brown and white pitbull dog was hung on a red leash and blue nylon rope, police said. Its gender could not be determined due to decomposition.
Police said the act appears to have been intentional, and the dog has been hanging there for some time.
Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify the dog's owner or who is responsible for its death.
Anyone with information is asked to call Jamestown Police at 716-483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip by calling 716-483-TIPS (8477) or using the Tips 411 app.