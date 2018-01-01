Police are investigating the death of a dog found hanging from a tree in a wooded area in Jamestown, New York.

The dog was found on Hallock Street near Palmer Street by a passer-by around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

The brown and white pitbull dog was hung on a red leash and blue nylon rope, police said. Its gender could not be determined due to decomposition.

Police said the act appears to have been intentional, and the dog has been hanging there for some time.

Investigators are asking for the public's help to identify the dog's owner or who is responsible for its death.